Italy and France reach Nation League quarter-finals

[Source: BBC]

Italy and France booked their places in the Nations League quarter-finals with a game to spare.

The Azzurri beat Belgium 1-0 with Sandro Tonali scoring his first international goal.

The Newcastle midfielder netted from six yards from Giovanni di Lorenzo’s pass in Brussels.

Article continues after advertisement

Belgium went close to an equaliser with Wout Faes’ header from Leandro Trossard’s cross hitting the post.

France will also play in the quarter-finals in March after a goalless draw with Israel.

Les Bleus failed to score with any of their 24 shots, Israel keeper Daniel Peretz making eight saves.

Stade de France was sparsely packed for security reasons related to the Israel-Gaza war.

Italy and France play on Sunday with top spot up for grabs. The Israel v Belgium game will decide who is relegated automatically and who faces a relegation-promotion play-off.