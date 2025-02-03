Italian investor eyes Fijian club in Oceania’s new Pro League

Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf [File Photo]

An Italian investor has expressed interest in owning a club in Fiji as part of the upcoming Oceania Football Pro League, marking a major step toward professional football in the region.

Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf confirmed the development, adding that Fiji FA is already preparing to enter one team in the league and exploring the possibility of applying for a second spot.

Yusuf explained the transition to professionalism will require significant changes.

“We’ll have to amend our regulations, competition regulations, player release regulations, and all that to ensure the best players in this country are available for these clubs.”

With applications due by June and preseason starting late 2025, the Pro League promises to transform football in the region, with Fiji ready to play a leading role.

The league, set to launch in January 2026, will feature teams from Oceania’s 11 nations, Hawaii, and Australia’s NPC.