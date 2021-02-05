Interim Labasa coach feels the pressure

Pressure is mounting on the interim Labasa football coach Ravneel Pratap as the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series draws closer.

Pratap is guiding the side after former coach Ronil Lal stepped down last week.

The biggest challenge for the new coach is getting all players to attend training as some are based in Suva while others have work commitments.

Pratap says he will need to get the team organized before defending the CvC title.

“We have a lot of respect for the team knowing that Suva is a very strong team. It’s quite a challenge for me but the players and officials are also helping me to prepare the team. I also have Dan who has been helping a lot in training the team. I’m trying my best to cope up with the pressure and challenge that I have.”

The interim coach adds another challenge is the inconsistency in their training schedule as it heavily depends on the weather.

Labasa takes on Suva next Friday and Sunday in the first and second leg of the series at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.