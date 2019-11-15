Important match for Suva in IDC today

It’s a do or die day for the All Freights Logistic Suva side at the Courts Inter District Championship.

Suva will play BOG champions Rewa today and they can’t afford a loss because if that happens, it simply means they are out of the IDC even though they still have Lautoka to play tomorrow.

However, Suva Coach Babs Khan says what’s disappointing is that they are still trying to get their first win against Nasinu this season.

“We still shocked by losing to Nasinu, it’s kind of shocking you know this is the only team I haven’t beaten this year it’s got to be tough but we are not out, we are going to work harder if it was a win or draw it would have been an easy path for us but now we need to lift up another level.”

Suva drew 3-all with Nasinu in the Vodafone Premier League before losing 3-1 at the BOG and yesterday they went down to the giant-killers 1-0.

Another team that is in danger of bowing out of the tournament is Labasa who lost to Navua 1-0 yesterday and they meet Nadi today.

However, a win today for both Nasinu and Navua would confirm their places in the semifinals.

Day two of the IDC is underway at the ANZ Stadium with Ba currently playing Navua, Lautoka meets Nasinu at 3pm, Suva faces Rewa at 5pm and Labasa battles Nadi at 7pm.

You can catch the commentaries of the Ba/Navua, Suva/Rewa and the Labasa/Nadi matches on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, in the senior division match, Bua looks set to be the first side to qualify for the semifinal as they are leading Nadogo 4-0.

Mohammed Zaid scored three goals for Bua while Livai Raumakita added another.

The match is underway at the Uprising Sports ground in Pacific Harbor.