IDC set for explosive start

Labasa and Lautoka are set to collide in an electrifying match on the opening day of the Courts Inter District Championship, taking place at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva next week.

The highlight of the day’s fixtures will be the showdown between these two teams, scheduled for 7.30 pm.

The defending champions, Suva, will face last year’s runners-up, Navua, at 5.30 pm, while Ba and Tailevu Naitasiri will kick off the tournament at 10.30 am.

Later in the day, at 12.30 pm, Rewa and Nadi will go head-to-head in another thrilling encounter.

In addition to these matchups, there will be Senior and Premier grade games taking place simultaneously at the Fiji FA Academy grounds.

Live commentaries of the Super Premier grade games will be available on Mirchi FM.