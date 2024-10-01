IDC reaches 85th year

Fiji Football Association says the rich history of the FMF Inter District Championship continues to be a grand attraction.

Now in its 85th edition, IDC remains one of Fiji’s most prestigious football tournaments.

Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf took the opportunity to acknowledge the corporate support behind the event, emphasizing the importance of fostering youth development through sports.

“So Inter District Championship has a long history, this will be the 85th version of the IDC. FMF being a corporate giant in Fiji has always stepped forward to encourage and assist the youths of this country into sports and the way they have contributed to the development of the nation through their corporate contribution to sporting organizations.”

The tournament will be held from the 15th to the 20th of this month at Churchill Park in Lautoka.