Football

I will continue coaching until my last breath says Swamy

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 1, 2021 12:36 pm
Kamal Swamy

One of the top football coaches in the country Kamal Swamy says he will keep on coaching until his last breath.

The former Nadi coach started his competitive football coaching career in 1992.

Swamy says most of the players he helped develop are now playing district football in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think I started in 1992 from there I’ve been a development coach and then came back in competitive coach in 2002 and from there I’ve been working with the districts and yeah it’s long now and I will continue until the last breath.”

The Nadi school teacher has coached district teams like Suva, Rewa, Tavua, Lautoka and Nadi.

Meanwhile, Swamy is the leading man in the race for the new Ba coach.

He earlier said if approached by the Ba football officials to be their new coach this season, he would take up the offer.

