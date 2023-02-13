Hughton named new Ghana coach

Chris Hughton. [Source: Reuters]

Former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been named the new coach of Ghana, the country’s football association said.

The 64-year-old, whose father was born in Ghana, moves over from his role as a technical advisor in which he worked with interim coach Otto Addo.

Hughton, a defender for Tottenham Hotspur and the Republic of Ireland in his playing days, will retain former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough midfielder George Boateng as an assistant coach.

Ghana play home and away against Angola next month as qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations finals continue.