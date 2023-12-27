Hojlund scores first league goal to lift Man United to 3-2 win over Villa

Rasmus Hojlund [Source: Reuters]

Rasmus Hojlund’s first Premier League goal secured a 3-2 win for Manchester United over Aston Villa after Alejandro Garnacho had scored a brace to claw their way back from two goals down in a breathless encounter this morning.

Erik ten Hag’s team, who had fans booing them off the Old Trafford pitch at halftime, climbed to sixth in the standings on 31 points, while Villa, who lost for the first time in 11 games in all competitions, are third with 39.

After 1,027 minutes, Hojlund finally ended his league goal drought in the 82nd when a United corner bounced off John McGinn’s knee and fell to the Dane.

The 20-year-old swiped it in off the post and a few minutes later left the game to a standing ovation.

McGinn scored for Villa in the 21st minute from a long free kick that sailed past several players and into the bottom left corner.

Leander Dendoncker doubled their lead five minutes later from close range when an unmarked Clement Lenglet headed a corner kick back across goal.

United appeared headed for their ninth defeat in 19 league games before Garnacho netted his first in the 59th minute with a fierce shot from the centre of the box. He equalised for the hosts in the 71st after a give-and-go with Bruno Fernandes.