High stake matches in line for Pacific Cup today

Today’s matches at Churchill Park, Lautoka, promise thrilling football action as teams fight for semi-final spots in the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup.

Looking at Group A, Navua FC, and Manukau FC, both teams have a win each, and a win today could secure their place in the semi-finals.

Lautoka FC vs. AuFFI Australia All-Stars With both teams also tied at one win each, the pressure is on to deliver a decisive performance.

In Group B Matches, for Rewa FC and USA All-Stars, Rewa may be out of the running after two losses, but they will look to end their campaign on a positive note.

The USA All-Stars, currently on four points, will be playing to secure a place in the semi-finals with a win.

Labasa FC vs. NZFFI Auckland All-Stars will be a crucial match for both teams.

Labasa only needs a draw to advance, while defending champions Auckland All-Stars must win to stay in the tournament.

The matches will commence today at 3 pm.

You can catch the live commentary of selected matches on Mirchi FM.