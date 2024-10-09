High hopes for Nadi

[File Photo]

Nadi coach Raj Dayal is gearing up for this year’s Inter District Championship with high hopes, especially after the team’s impressive run to the final of the Battle of the Giants.

Dayal knows that fans are expecting Nadi to go one step further and bring home the coveted trophy.

However, he says the road to success won’t be easy, as Nadi faces a challenging pool that includes defending FMF IDC champions and league winners.

“Nadi being the finalist for the BOG, our fans are looking forward for us to be in the same final and bring something home, we are going to be preparing very strongly as we have a tough pool with Ba, Rewa, and Nadroga with us. Ba being the defending champion and Rewa being the league champion.”

Despite the stiff competition, Dayal believes that facing strong opponents will only make Nadi’s preparation even better.

The IDC will kick off next Tuesday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.