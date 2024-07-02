Hall joins Auckland FC

Dan Hall [Source: aleagues]

Dan Hall, of Fijian heritage, has signed with Auckland FC for their inaugural A-League season.

Hall comes from Central Coast Mariners, an Australian professional club, where he was instrumental in their treble-winning campaign last season.

The 25-year-old has made 90 appearances and played every minute of the three-match A-League Men’s finals series last season.

Hall believes joining Auckland FC is a positive move for him as it provides pathways and has the potential for him to grow.

He adds that he is excited to meet his teammates and explore what the club has to offer.