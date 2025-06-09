Guardiola backs Foden for England recall after dazzling double against Dortmund

[Source: Reuters]

Phil Foden’s brilliant double in Manchester City’s dominant 4-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Thursday was not just a statement for his club but may well have been a timely reminder to England manager Thomas Tuchel.

City boss Pep Guardiola praised the 25-year-old Foden, who struggled through a difficult campaign last season but now looks revitalised, and backed the midfielder, who has not played for England since March, for a return to Tuchel’s squad.

Tuchel will name his squad next week for World Cup qualifying games against Serbia and Albania. Asked whether Foden’s performance could boost his chances of a return to the England squad, Guardiola was diplomatic, but pointed.

“Thomas is so smart and wise, and knows exactly what national team needs,” he said. “Thomas knows perfectly well how good Phil is. (But) the national team is different, it is a short time, create a team when you are not a team, because you are not there all together every day.

“But come on, Phil — there’s no person in this country and all around the world who doesn’t know his quality and ability. But England is so lucky to have many good players. That’s why Phil has to push himself to be better and better and better, because when he is called, he can say ‘Okay, I’m going to show how good I am’.”

Asked if Foden was on his way back to top form, Guardiola said: “He is already there.

“He does not need to get closer,” he added. “It is true we have missed goals and he got two incredible goals. How many times have we seen that from Phil? The generosity with the effort but also with the quality in the final third. We missed it a lot.

“When Phil is in the level, when playing between the lines, in the pockets, and it doesn’t matter, his first touch, his turn, and after his generosity, running and fighting, as much as Phil is happy and (feeling) love and joy, the rest, you don’t have to say much, because he’s a special player,” Guardiola said. “But we need his goals definitely and today, hopefully, the first step.”

Foden said he was loving playing again.

“I just need to play with a smile on my face, which I’m doing,” he told TNT Sports. “Last year was tough, not just for myself but for everyone. There is a new togetherness this season and you can tell.

