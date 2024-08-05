Golden boot award shared

Lautoka striker Saula Waqa and Rewa’s John Orobulu shared the Golden Boot award after scoring six goals each in the 2024 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament that concluded in Suva yesterday.

Solomon Islander Orobulu was a force to be reckoned with throughout the tournament.

Waqa and Orobulu faced each other in the semifinal, which Lautoka won, with Waqa scoring two goals.

Waqa added his sixth goal in the final against Nadi to level with Orobulu.

“I know it wasn’t easy, it’s been long that I got the award but I want to thank God and give him back the glory and the honor to be his alone.”

Waqa dedicated his award to his wife and said it’s a birthday gift for her.

Flick Hygiene Lautoka defeated Smart & Efficient Security Services/Calgary Nadi 2-0 yesterday to clinch the BOG title.