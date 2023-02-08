Ghana's Atsu pulled alive from Turkey earthquake rubble

[Source: Reuters]

Ghana international winger Christian Atsu has been found alive after being buried under rubble in the earthquake that hit Turkey, the vice president of his club Hatayspor told the media.

Atsu was reported missing in Turkey’s Hatay province following the 7.8 magnitude quake that brought down thousands of buildings, killing some 5,000 people, in several Turkish and Syrian cities.

Atsu, 31, played in the Premier League for Newcastle United and Everton and joined Hatayspor in September. He was last selected to play for Ghana in 2019, but has not officially retired from international football.

Ozat told BeIN Sports on Monday that several players and officials had been rescued from the rubble.

Second-tier Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor confirmed on Twitter later on Tuesday that their goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan had died in the earthquake.