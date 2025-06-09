Futsal coaching course concludes on high note

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

A total of 27 participants from across the country took part in the three-day Fiji Futsal Coaching Course held at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, which concluded over the weekend.

This was the first coaching course conducted by Fiji Futsal head coach Jose Gerardo since assuming his role with the Fiji Football Association.

Gerardo, who has been working to strengthen futsal development in Fiji, said he was highly impressed by the passion, enthusiasm, and willingness to learn shown by all participants throughout the program.

“It’s always encouraging to see coaches showing this level of energy and commitment because they are the foundation for developing the sport in their communities. The participants were very engaged and eager to learn. They asked questions, shared experiences, and showed real teamwork.”

The course covered a range of key areas, including futsal tactics, coaching principles, player development, game management, and the philosophy behind the sport’s fast-paced, skill-driven style.

Participants also learned modern coaching techniques designed to enhance both technical and tactical understanding.

Gerardo said the strong response from coaches reflected a genuine commitment to growth and a desire to share their new knowledge within their respective districts.

