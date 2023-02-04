Fulham holds Chelsea

[Source: BBC]

British record signing Enzo Fernandez made his Chelsea debut but could not help his new side as they were held nil-all by Fulham in the English Premier League.

He made a solid impression and almost enjoyed a dream debut when his curled effort flew just wide of the post in the second half.

Kai Havertz also went close before the break when his lobbed effort from clipped the woodwork before the ball was cleared off the line.

Article continues after advertisement

But overall Chelsea did not do enough to earn the win as they again struggled to create real goal-scoring chances, finishing the game with just three shots on target.

Fulham fully deserved the point after a superb defensive display and move up to sixth in the table, three places and two points above Chelsea.