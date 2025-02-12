From Natuva village to Dubai dreams

Peter Ravai / Facebook

Peter Ravai’s journey from the village of Natuva in Tailevu to the professional football scene in Dubai reads like a dream come true.

The 21-year-old midfielder, now playing for Gulf United in United Arab Emirates, has turned a long-held ambition into reality, fuelled by family support and a deep belief in his own abilities.

Ravai’s breakthrough moment arrived after a strong showing for the Fiji U-21s against the USA team.

His performance caught the attention of Chris Cahill (brother of Australian football icon Tim Cahill), opening the door to a trial in Dubai.

Source: Peter Ravai / Facebook

That trial led to a one-year contract, and now Ravai is living the life of a professional footballer, an experience he describes as “an amazing blessing.”

Ravai is deeply grateful for the chance to give back to his family, who have been his constant support system.

Representing Fiji remains a profound honour for Ravai.

“It’s an honour because I’m putting on the white jersey for the country and I take it very serious when I come back for the national team because I’m not just paying for my family, I’m paying for my country and it’s a big honour to represent my country and my village.”

His parents have been his “rock,” supporting him through injuries and setbacks.

He fondly recalls his father’s dedication, driving him to training and games after gruelling night shifts.

A hurdle came in the form of a meniscus tear two years ago, requiring surgery.

But Ravai’s faith and inner strength saw him through.

Now, as captain of his team in Dubai, battling for promotion, Ravai is thriving in a professional environment.

He speaks highly of his coach; whose background includes time with Bolton Wanderers.

Ravai’s message to young footballers in Fiji, and indeed anywhere, is one of hope.

“We’re all Fijians, so we’ve all got that strong blood in us, We’re all good athletes, we’re blessed by God, so we should use that to our advantage and one day there’ll be loads of Fijians playing in the big leagues overseas.”

He hopes to inspire a generation of Fijian footballers to pursue their dreams, proving that even from a small island, it’s possible to reach the professional leagues.

