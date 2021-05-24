Fresh start for Rewa’s Valevou

Rewa football midfielder Epeli Valevou is glad to be back in action with his teammates in the Digicel Premier League.

The 20-year-old was not allowed to play football for a year after facing suspension in 2019.

He says things looked sketchy during that one year thinking he would never play football again and he even tried out rugby in this year’s Marist 7s tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

But, Valevou says thanks to the support from his teammates he managed to turn over a new leaf.

“I’ve been training with the boys and most of them have been encouraging me to get back where I left off.”

He is not the only player who returned for the Delta Tigers since the resumption of the league, with young star Josaia Sela also in the mix.

Rewa football is on bye this week while Labasa hosts two matches at Subrail Park.

The Babasiga Lions face Lautoka on Saturday at 1pm and Navua on Sunday at the same time.

You can catch the live commentary of the Labasa/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.