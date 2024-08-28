Former Poland goalkeeper Szczesny announces retirement

[Source: Reuters]

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has retired from professional football, the 34-year-old said on Tuesday, weeks after leaving Serie A club Juventus by mutual agreement.

Szczesny spent seven seasons at Juve and had one year left on his contract. He had been linked with a move to fellow Italian side Monza and Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Having started his career at Premier League club Arsenal, Szczesny won the Serie A title three times with Juventus as well as the Coppa Italia on three occasions. He also had spells at Brentford and Roma.

Article continues after advertisement

He played 84 times for Poland.