Football fans have chance to watch two great games today

Football fans will have to watch two great games at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

Not only will they witness the much anticipated second Pillay Garments Champions versus Champions clash between Labasa and Ba, but they will also first watch the curtain-raiser between Rewa and Suva.

Labasa football coach says he is worried about their fitness level after holding Ba to a nil-all draw on Friday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Ba is after their 21st CvC title.

The Men-in-Black has featured in 26 CvC series since its inception in 1993.

Both teams featured in the inaugural tournament in 1993 which was won by Labasa.

The Men In Black have won the title 20 times while Labasa featured five times and have won on three occasions.

Labasa last won the CvC title in 2018 where they defeated Lautoka 1-0 in the second leg after the first leg ended in a 0-0 draw.

Last year Ba defeated Lautoka in both legs to clinch its 20th title.

You can catch the live commentary of the Labasa-Ba match on Radio Fiji Two.