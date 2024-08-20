First loss for Fiji Women's at OFC Futsal

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek/ Facebook]

Fiji has suffered its first defeat at the OFC Futsal Women’s Nations Cup in the Solomon Islands after going down 9-1 to favorites New Zealand.

Koleta Likuculacula scored Fiji’s lone goal in the second half.

It was Likuculacula’s fourth goal of the tournament after netting a double against Tahiti and one in their clash with Tonga.

The Jerry Sam coached side came into match day three with two wins from two but suffered badly in the early stages, going 2-0.

Fiji responded well to the setback but struggled to find a way past New Zealand goalkeeper Danielle Bradley, who made a string of excellent saves, most notably a quick-fire double to deny Cema Nasau.

New Zealand was leading 5-nil at halftime.

The national side will now have a bye to help their recovery, whilst New Zealand face hosts Solomon Islands on Thursday.