First loss for Fiji Women's at OFC Futsal

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek/ Facebook]
Fiji has suffered its first defeat at the OFC Futsal Women’s Nations Cup in the Solomon Islands after going down 9-1 to favorites New Zealand.
Koleta Likuculacula scored Fiji’s lone goal in the second half.
It was Likuculacula’s fourth goal of the tournament after netting a double against Tahiti and one in their clash with Tonga.
[Source: OFC Media via Phototek/ Facebook]
The Jerry Sam coached side came into match day three with two wins from two but suffered badly in the early stages, going 2-0.
Fiji responded well to the setback but struggled to find a way past New Zealand goalkeeper Danielle Bradley, who made a string of excellent saves, most notably a quick-fire double to deny Cema Nasau.
New Zealand was leading 5-nil at halftime.
The national side will now have a bye to help their recovery, whilst New Zealand face hosts Solomon Islands on Thursday.