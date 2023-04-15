First loss for Ba in DFPL

[Source: Nilesh Navin Chand]

Labasa has handed Ba its first loss in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

The northerners thrashed Ba 3-0 at Subrail Park, Labasa in their clash today.

The Babasiga Lions proved too strong for the visitors after scoring two goals in the first half and one in the second.

Lekima Gonerau struck first for Labasa before Rusiate Doidoi extended their lead from the penalty spot.

Leading 2-nil at the break, Labasa kept on applying pressure in the second spell and they were rewarded with their third goal to Akeimi Ralulu.

There’ll be three games tomorrow with Tailevu Naitasiri hosting Navua at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 1pm followed by Rewa and Lautoka at 3pm on the same venue.



You can catch the live commentaries of both games on Mirchi FM.

In another match, Tavua takes on Nadi at Garvey Park at 2pm.