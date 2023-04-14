Fiji’s final hopes hangs by a thread

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Digicel Fiji Futsal side will need at least a draw and hope New Caledonia beats Vanuatu to commence to the final of the Extra Supermarket Melanesian Futsal Cup.

Fiji is in the second spot with four points following a draw against Vanuatu on the opening day and a stunning 6-3 win against New Caledonia yesterday.

A win or draw to the Jerry Sam-coached side against the Solomon Islands tomorrow will put them through to the finals.

However, it will also depend on New Caledonia vs Vanuatu game result in which if the latter wins, Fiji will miss out on the final on Sunday.

The Solomon Islands is the first team through to the final and is awaiting its opponent.

Fiji faces the Kurukuru at 7 pm tomorrow at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.