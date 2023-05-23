Fiji U20 skipper not giving up

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys will have to work extra hard tomorrow against USA in their second match at the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Argentina.

USA defeated Ecuador 1-0 in its opening game while Fiji went down 4-0 to Slovakia.

Speaking to FBC Sports from Argentina today, Fiji U20 captain Abdullah Aiyas says they never lost hope against Slovakia and they’ll do the same against USA.

“Obviously hindered some of the boys confidence and from there on we couldn’t execute our game plan to what we practiced and that made us lose the game in touch but like we said, we had that Tabu Soro, actually we never gave up we kept going because no matter what the score line may be, us Fijians never give up”

The Australian-based midfielder says they’ve been working hard at training hoping give their opponent a good run tomorrow.

The Junior Bula Boys takes on USA at 6 am tomorrow.