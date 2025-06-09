Fiji U16 miss semi-finals after heavy defeat

Source: OFC / Facebook

Fiji’s hopes of reaching the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship semi-finals were dashed today following a 6-0 loss to New Caledonia.

The defeat concludes Fiji’s campaign for a top-four finish, with the team now set to compete for minor placings.

From the start, New Caledonia’s attack, led by Kinë Hmaen, put pressure on the Fiji defense.

Fiji struggled to contain the constant threats, with Hmaen scoring twice and Heidra Adjouhgniope adding another goal before halftime.

In the second half, Fiji’s attempts to mount a comeback through players like Shania Singh and Adi Reva were thwarted by a well-organized New Caledonia backline.

New Caledonia continued to extend their lead with goals from Matha Bako, Sélapalé Sameke, and Bernadette Nyikeine, completing the 6-0 result.

The heavy loss for Marika Rodu’s side means they will now play for a final tournament ranking outside of the top four.

