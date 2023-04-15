Fiji to face New Caledonia in 3rd/4th play-off

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]
The Digicel Fiji Futsal side will meet New Caledonia in the 3rd/4th play-off in the Extra Supermarket Melanesian Futsal Cup.
This is after they went down to the Solomon Islands 4-1 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.
Fiji just managed to score one goal in the second half through Ramzan Khan from the spot kick as they were 4-nil down at halftime.
Fiji defeated New Caledonia 6-3 in the pool match.
Fiji captain Filipe Baravilala was named the player of the match.
Vanuatu has forced its way into the final after thrashing New Caledonia 6-nil in the earlier match today.
They will face Solomon Islands at 5pm tomorrow in the final while Fiji will play New Caledonia at 2pm.
