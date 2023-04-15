Fiji to face New Caledonia in 3rd/4th play-off

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Digicel Fiji Futsal side will meet New Caledonia in the 3rd/4th play-off in the Extra Supermarket Melanesian Futsal Cup.

This is after they went down to the Solomon Islands 4-1 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Fiji just managed to score one goal in the second half through Ramzan Khan from the spot kick as they were 4-nil down at halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji defeated New Caledonia 6-3 in the pool match.

Fiji captain Filipe Baravilala was named the player of the match.

Vanuatu has forced its way into the final after thrashing New Caledonia 6-nil in the earlier match today.

They will face Solomon Islands at 5pm tomorrow in the final while Fiji will play New Caledonia at 2pm.