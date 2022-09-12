Fiji through to OFC U-19 quarterfinals

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Digicel Fiji Under-19 football side has qualified for the OFC Championship quarterfinal in Tahiti.

This is after the side defeated Tonga 3-nil yesterday.

Both teams ended the first half without a goal but the Junior Bula Boys turned on the heat and managed to net three in the second spell.

Mohammed Raheem scored the team’s first in the 64th minute before Mustafa Mohammed struck home their second six minutes later.

The third was headed by Nabil Begg in the 80th for the much needed win.

Team coach Ronil Lal says their patience paid off in the match.

‘Tonga is a very physical who defended aggressively and with them you need to keep a lot of possession to create that space so we tried to do that in the second half and it worked out, it took us some time but the boys got used to that’.

Fiji’s place in the OFC quarterfinal spot was booked following the win and after the OFC confirmed today that the Vanuatu and Samoa match wouldn’t be played.

The national U-19 side will play Tahiti in its final group match at 6pm on Friday. Both teams are through to the quarterfinals.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.