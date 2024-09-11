Fiji secures first victory at OFC U16

[Sourc: OFC]

Fiji claimed their first win at the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship, beating the Cook Islands 2-0 this afternoon at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

This win keeps Fiji in the running for a spot in the semi-finals after their 3-3 draw with Tonga.

Coach Marika Rodu added some key players from Fiji’s FIFA U-20 World Cup team, including 15-year-old goalkeeper Aliana Vakaloloma.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji started strong, with Sisilia Tuvou Kuladina scoring the first goal in the 14th minute. Later, Grace Lakavutu doubled the lead, calmly putting the ball past the Cook Islands’ goalkeeper.

In the second half, the Cook Islands put up a fight, but Vakaloloma made key saves to keep them from scoring. Fiji continued to attack but couldn’t add to their lead.

Cook Islands’ captain Metuamaru Arere and goalkeeper Vahine Uini worked hard to keep the score 2-0.

With this win, Fiji moves to second place in Group A and will face Samoa in their next match.

While Cook Islands will try to end their tournament on a high note against Tonga.