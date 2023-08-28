Fiji ready for New Zealand

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Fiji under-23 men’s football team is fully prepared for their upcoming match against New Zealand.

Team manager Karthik Reddy has expressed that the team’s morale is high and they are anticipating a competitive encounter.

The overseas-based players have also joined camp and have integrated well with the rest of the team.

“The players know of the challenges that lie ahead of them, and the coaching stuff has done the hard work in terms of analyzing our opponents and getting the tactical bits ready for the boys.”

Unfortunately, the third pool member, Papua New Guinea, will not be participating in the competition as they did not travel to New Zealand.

The match between Fiji and New Zealand will commence tomorrow at 2.45 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.