Fiji is lucky to have sporting tournaments back: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji is lucky to have sporting tournaments back amid the current crises.

Bainimarama says unlike other countries around the world, sporting bodies in Fiji has successfully hosted sporting tournaments following the necessary guidelines.

Speaking during the official opening of the Courts Inter District Championship today, Bainimarama also commended the Fiji Football Association for promoting the participation of women in sport.

Article continues after advertisement

Courts IDC official opening by the Prime Minister Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

“It is wonderful to see our footballers back playing in earnest even though we can’t have the Stadium full yet. We are lucky to be playing these games at all. Most places in the world sports are not safe to play due to COVID-19 and fans are stuck at home watching replays and highlights. But not in Fiji, here we are COVID contained, our people have their health and we can safely and we can safely welcome the Courts IDC tournament.”

Meanwhile, the Courts IDC continues tomorrow with Ba taking on Navua at 1pm, Lautoka meets Nasinu at 3pm, Suva faces Rewa at 5pm and Labasa battles Nadi at 7pm.

You can catch the commentaries of the Ba/Navua, Suva/Rewa and the Labasa/Nadi matches on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, the senior games continue at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbor tomorrow.