Fiji futsal women to meet Tahiti

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji women’s team will make its international bow Tahiti during the inaugural OFC Women’s Futsal Nations Cup 2024.

Five teams will compete in the competition in the Solomon Islands between August 17-25.

Fiji meets Tahiti on August 17, Tonga the next day, New Zealand on August 20th, and Solomon Islands on the 23rd.

The tournament will be played in a single group format with the top two teams meeting in the final and the third and fourth place teams playing in the Playoff for third place.

The winner of the tournament will represent Oceania at the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup in the Philippines next year.