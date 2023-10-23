Fiji Football Men's side gears for Pacific Games

The Fiji Football Men’s national team has gathered for their training camp yesterday at the Ba Football Academy as they gear up for the upcoming Pacific Games.

Head coach Rob Sherman emphasized the importance of focusing on their strengths to boost their performance.

He says his plans are to integrate the same training tactics he did with the men’s Under-20 and Under-23.

Article continues after advertisement

“In essence, we’ve a sequence of a periodized plan, basically tactically and technically and physically, that we’ve worked with the under Under-20 and the twenty Under-23. So we’ll be mirroring that with the senior team.”

Currently, 16 players are in camp, with more expected to join tomorrow, providing a full squad for preparation.

Coach Sherman remains hopeful for positive results in the Pacific Games, which begin on the 19th of next month in the Solomon Islands .