Fiji falls to New Zealand in U16 final

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Fiji’s dream of making history by clinching their first-ever OFC Men’s U16 Championship title was shattered in a 3-1 defeat after a hard-fought battle against New Zealand in the final match this evening.

Despite New Zealand’s reputation for speed and skill, Fiji gave them a tough challenge from the start, pushing the Kiwis to their limits.

New Zealand took an early lead when Nathan Martin scored just two minutes in, capitalizing on a momentary lapse of concentration from the Fijian defenders.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Fiji showed resilience, and their determination paid off when Farhan Khan’s free-kick beautifully sailed over New Zealand’s goalkeeper, leaving him with no chance.

The teams were tied 1-1 at halftime.

The second half saw more intense action, with Veleni Rasorewa and Martin both receiving red cards after a commotion broke out.

Fiji’s Tukai Ravonokula and New Zealand’s captain Alex Lienard also received yellow cards.

Despite Fiji’s valiant efforts, Luke Brooke-Smith extended New Zealand’s lead with a well-taken corner kick, and Justin Cardozo sealed the victory with a goal shortly afterwards, following a precise through-ball pass.

This is New Zealand’s 10th title in this tournament while this is Fiji’s second time of winning silver.