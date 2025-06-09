Fiji fall to Belgium in second World Cup match

[Source: FIFA/Facebook]

Fiji suffered their second loss at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, going down 7–0 to a strong Belgium side this morning.

Belgium took early control, scoring twice in the opening 10 minutes and maintaining dominance throughout the first half to lead 5–0 at the break.

Despite the pressure, goalkeeper Melvin Prakash made several key saves to keep Fiji in the contest.

The young Fijians showed better structure and determination in the second spell, with Farhan Khan and Sialesi Vatanatawake standing firm in defence.

Fiji stayed compact and disciplined even as both teams were reduced to ten men in a tense final quarter.

Belgium sealed the result with two late goals to complete a convincing win. Fiji will now aim to bounce back in their final Group C match against Argentina on Monday morning.

