Fiji FACT semifinalists confirmed

The goal scorers, Siotame Kubu [left] with Ratu Apenisa Anare

4R Electrical Labasa is the fourth team confirmed for the Digicel Fiji FACT semi-finals.

Labasa defeated All in One Builders Nadi 2-0 in the last pool match of the day to top their pool.

A Ratu Apenisa Anare goal in the 42nd minute saw Labasa lead 1-nil at the breather.

Ratu Anare’s strike caught Nadi goalkeeper Vereti Dickson off guard at goal.

Labasa’s experience was evident in the match, containing the young Nadi side well while they were on the attack.

The Northerners made numerous shots at goal but were unlucky with their finishing.

But they were spot on in the 68th minute when Siotame Kubu doubled their lead.

The semi-finals are scheduled for next Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Labasa will play Ba in the first semi-final at 2:30pm on Saturday while Suva will face Lautoka at 5pm.