Fiji FACT knockout stages tickets on sale

The Fiji Football Association is urging spectators to purchase their tickets for the Digicel Fiji FACT.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf says that tickets started selling this afternoon in Labasa.

He is urging individuals who are interested in watching the finals this weekend to grab theirs before they are sold out.

“The tickets have been sold to the Labasa Town Council. They should be on sale from 3-4 PM this afternoon. Ticket prices will remain the same, but there will be no privilege card. All 200 numbered seating areas will be sold at $25 for reserved seating each day, so only 200 people will be able to buy them.”

Yusuf adds that pre-sale is also available. He further mentions that the prices of seats are $8, $10, $12, $15, and $20.

These tickets can be purchased at the Labasa Town Council.

Ba will meet Navua in the second semi-final at 4:30 PM at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The first semi-final will be played between Labasa and Lautoka at 2:00 PM. The final kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday.

You can listen to the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.