Fiji FA saddened by loss of former CEO

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association and the football fraternity are mourning the passing of former Fiji FA Chief Executive Officer Bob Sant Kumar, who passed away peacefully at his home in Suva today at the age of 80.

FFA President Rajesh Patel says that Fiji Football has not only lost a great administrator but also a father figure who dedicated his life to the sport.

Patel says his contribution is immeasurable and his passion and humility will forever inspire them.

Article continues after advertisement

“On behalf of the Board, our districts, officials, players, and fans, we express our deepest condolences to the Kumar family. We will remember him with gratitude, respect, and love.”

He adds Kumar dedicated his entire life to football.

He began as a player, representing Nadi and later Suva, before moving into administration in 1987.

Rising from volunteer to secretary and eventually Chief Executive Officer in 2003, he served the game for more than 45 years.

His tenure as CEO lasted until 2017, making him one of Fiji’s longest-serving and most respected sports administrators. During his time at the helm, Kumar oversaw some of the proudest moments in Fijian football.

He guided the national under-20 team to its historic qualification for the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand and later saw the national team achieve an unforgettable Olympic debut at Rio 2016.

He also championed grassroots development, establishing football academies in Suva, Ba, and Labasa, while overseeing the construction of the Fiji FA headquarters in Vatuwaqa with support from FIFA.

These achievements cemented his reputation as a visionary who laid a strong foundation for the future of the sport.

Patel says Kumar’s legacy of dedication and service will live on through the many players, officials and fans whose lives he touched.

The football family of Fiji stands united in honoring his memory.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.