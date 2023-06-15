Fiji U23 faces tough outing

Junior Bula Boys [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji football side has been drawn in a pool of death in the upcoming OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier in August.

The draw was held today in Auckland, New Zealand with the eight participating teams divided in two pools of four.

The U23 side has been drawn in Pool A alongside New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and American Samoa.

Tonga, Samoa, Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands make up Pool B.

The winner of this tournament will earn the right to represent Oceania at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

The qualifier will be held in Auckland between August 27th and the September 9th.

The group stage matches will be played at Go Media Stadium Mount Smart and The Trusts Arena with the semi-finals and final to be played at North Harbour Stadium.