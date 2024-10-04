Fifa to investigate alleged rule breaches by Israel

[Source: BBC]

Fifa’s disciplinary committee will investigate alleged breaches of its rules by the Israel Football Association (IFA).

The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) submitted a proposal to have Israel suspended from international football in May over the war in Gaza.

The PFA believes Israel’s federation has committed “violations of Fifa regulations” and called for sanctions against the country’s national teams and clubs.

Two investigations have been mandated by the Fifa Council into the IFA, with the first into allegations of discrimination within its national league, to be conducted by Fifa’s disciplinary committee.

The governing body said that the second, led by Fifa’s governance, audit and compliance committee, will consider “the participation in Israeli competitions of Israeli football teams allegedly based in the territory of Palestine