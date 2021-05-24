Fifa regrets Brazil vs Argentina incident

Football’s governing body Fifa says it “regrets” the scenes leading to the suspension of Brazil and Argentina’s World Cup qualifier.

The incident stopped millions of fans from enjoying the game.

Yesterday’s match was abandoned just after kick-off after Brazilian health officials objected to the participation of three Argentine players they say broke quarantine rules.

Fifa said it had received the first reports from match officials, which will now be analyzed by the competent disciplinary bodies.

No date for the rearranged fixture has been set.

[Source: BBC]