Fierce battle for Fiji FA President’s cup

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

As a thrilling highlight of the 2025 BiC Fiji FACT, four determined teams are set to clash for the prestigious Fiji FA President’s Cup title at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The top two sides from the Extra Senior League Viti Levu Zone will challenge the bottom two teams from the Extra Premier League.

From the Extra Senior League, ladder leaders Tailevu Naitasiri and their close rivals Northland Tailevu are the two chosen teams.

They will face off against Nasinu and Tavua, the Extra Premier League’s bottom two teams.

Fiji Football Association’s General Manager Operations Anushil Kumar says the prize money for the winner will be confirmed earlier next week.

He adds that the tickets for the Fiji FACT are selling fast and encourages fans to book theirs online.

This competition will run in a round-robin format from June 6 to 8.

The 2025 BiC Fiji FACT kicks off with the group stage next Friday to Sunday, followed by the knockout rounds from June 7 to 8 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

