Fans for abandoned CVC match can reuse tickets

Football fans who have tickets from last weekend’s Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion match will be allowed entry for the second round on Sunday.

Fiji Football Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf confirms these ticket holders will be allowed via complimentary ticket from a separate gate.

The Suva and Rewa match was abandoned last Sunday due to unfavorable weather and a flooded pitch.

Article continues after advertisement

The first 45 minutes of the match had been completed with the scores locked at nil-all when the game was abandoned.

Yusuf says they’re not following the away goals rule and hence it will determine the aggregate goals scored.

This means the second leg on Sunday will be decided in extra time and penalties if the match ends in a draw at full-time.

Suva will host Rewa at the HFC Bank Stadium at 3pm.

Meanwhile, the women’s CVC match between Ba and Labasa will kick off at 1pm.