Enormous challenge awaits defending champs

The Esy Kool Nadi football side has a gigantic task ahead of them as they fight to retain the Vodafone Fiji FACT title.

The Green Machine meets Foodcity/ ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa in the first semifinal tomorrow in a match that will decide their fate.

Wary of the Delta Tigers, Head Coach Kamal Swamy says they’ll have a video session tonight to determine a game plan that will counter the well-structured Rewa side.

“One of the best tactical side and Marika Rodu is doing very well with them. They are using their bench very well and we need to come out with a good plan so that we can counter them and that’s what we are going to rectify today in our sessions.”

The defending champions will meet Rewa in the first semifinal at 3pm tomorrow at Subrail Park.

In the second semi-final, hosts Galaxy Hotels and Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa takes on Vinz Workz Suva at 5pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.