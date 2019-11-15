Home

English Premier League set to return on June 17

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 6, 2020 1:24 pm

The Premier League will resume on 17 June after being halted on March 13 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The fixture list, including kick-off times, for the first 32 matches after the restart has been announced.

The first match back will see Aston Villa face Sheffield United on 17 June, before Manchester City host Arsenal later the same evening.

Article continues after advertisement

Premier League has also approved of the new FIFA five substitutions for rest of the season.

There are 92 matches still to be played in total and all games will be held behind closed doors.

[Source: BBC Sports]

