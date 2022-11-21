England bears through Doha heat

[Photo: England / Twitter]

Doha’s unimaginable heat has been a major hindrance in preparation for England

But, training has been bearable with the provision of mini coolers at their training headquarters at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex.

The large fan blasting out cold air is a glorious relief after the intensive training sessions carried out.

However, the show must go on as there will be no escape from the furnace and the scorching environment at the World Cup.

England is currently ranked fifth in the FIFA Men’s standing and will be holding on to move up the ladder.

The Gareth Southgate-coached side will face 20th-ranked Iran tomorrow at 1 am.

Also tomorrow, Senegal will face Netherlands at 4 am, USA meet Wales at 7am and Argentina will meet Saudi Arabia at 10 pm.

You can catch all the live action on FBC Sports HD channel.