Elevating grassroots football

Oceania Football Confederation Player Development Officer Phill Parker says that a key goal of the McDonald’s Talent Development Inter-District Championship is to help players grasp various pressures and expectations they will face on the football field.

Parker held a workshop for participants who are set to compete in the IDC.

He believes this IDC program will significantly contribute to the development of football from the grassroots level.

The championship will take place at the Nasinu Muslim Primary & Secondary School Grounds in Nakasi in Suva tomorrow, featuring nine districts eager to showcase their skills.

“The main objective tomorrow is to plan a seed, around what is the different layers of performing under pressure, and what huge expectations are.”

More than 450 players from all over the country are expected to be part of the two-day program.