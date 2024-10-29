Eight teams prepare for Futsal IDC showdown

Eight teams will be vying for a top finish in the 2024 Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC, set to be played from the 13th to the 16th of next month.

In a statement, the Fiji Football Association announced that this year’s tournament promises intense matchups, bringing together Fiji’s best teams from the Fiji National Futsal League 2024 for a shot at the prestigious IDC title.

The competition will feature Suva, Lami and Nasinu from the Southern Division with Nadi, Ba and Lautoka from the West and Savusavu and Labasa representing the North.

These teams earned their places based on league standings, securing their spot in one of Fiji’s premier futsal competitions.

The official pool draw will be held tomorrow at 10am.