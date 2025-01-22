Early preparation key for Young Kulas

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Fiji Football national women’s coach Angeline Chua stresses the importance of holding team camps months ahead of the Oceania Football Confederation Under-19 Women’s Championship.

She says it’s a good opportunity for the Young Kulas to get to know each other better as they’re aware of the tough opponents they’ll face.

Chua adds that camping months before the tournament allows the players to perfect their craft.

“I think one of the good learning points is when we went to the Under 20 World Cup and played in the Oceania tournament, we can have one or two camps and we manage to get nice results but now we’re really thinking about the stronger opponent that we are going to meet for example like New Zealand so we want to make sure we prepare really well so that we can play against top teams as well.”

Their training camp will conclude next Friday meaning students who are part of the team will miss out on the first week of school.

Fiji is in the same pool with Samoa, Cook Islands and the winner of the qualifying tournament in group A.

Pool B consists of New Zealand, Tahiti, New Caldenonia and Vanuatu.

The tournament will be held from September 21st to October 4th in Tahiti.