Dunn does it again

Stratum Construction/Zeg Investment Navua staged an impressive comeback to earn a 2-2 draw against Suva on day two of the FMF Inter-District Championship.

After going down 2-0 in the first half, with Flick Hygiene Suva goals from Samuela Drudru in the 9th minute and Gagame Feni in the 28th, Navua fought back.

Kolinio Sivoki’s 34th-minute free-kick pulled one back for Navua just before halftime.

In the second half, Navua’s persistence paid off when Thomas Dunn scored the equalizer, salvaging a valuable point for his team.

The draw gave Navua some redemption after both sides suffered losses in their IDC openers.

The 2024 IDC is currently held at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can listen to the LIVE commentaries of the super premier matches on MIRCHI FM.